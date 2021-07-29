Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

