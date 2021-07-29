Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,758 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 19,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,063. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

