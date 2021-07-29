Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after buying an additional 357,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after buying an additional 421,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.