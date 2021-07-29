Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Raised to $90.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

