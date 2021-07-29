Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.66% of Shineco worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TYHT stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. Shineco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 159.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

