Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

