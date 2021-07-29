Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yunhong CTI were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. Yunhong CTI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

