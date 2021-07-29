Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SCHM opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

