Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 49,600 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000.

Shares of DRIP opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.