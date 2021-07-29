Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $83.55.

