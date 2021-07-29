Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 505,586 Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inpixon were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 341.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.

Inpixon Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

