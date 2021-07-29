Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

