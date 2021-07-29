Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.02

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

