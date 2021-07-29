Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $116.14 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.74.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.