Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.69 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

