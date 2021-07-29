Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

