Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

