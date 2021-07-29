Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

TU traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in TELUS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

