Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the business services provider will earn ($3.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

