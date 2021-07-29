Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) recently:

7/27/2021 – 9 Meters Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

7/15/2021 – 9 Meters Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

7/14/2021 – 9 Meters Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

7/8/2021 – 9 Meters Biopharma is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 –

6/4/2021 – 9 Meters Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NMTR stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma Inc alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.