Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.
LON:RSG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). 222,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The stock has a market cap of £312.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.63. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.