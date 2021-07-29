Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

LON:RSG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). 222,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The stock has a market cap of £312.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.63. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

