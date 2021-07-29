Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.16.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

