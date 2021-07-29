Restore plc (LON:RST) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Restore plc (LON:RST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RST stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,323.48. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

