Reviewing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) & Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.82 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 379.46 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ferroglobe and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -4.04% -3.89%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

