Reviewing Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Suzuki Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.52 -$22.05 million ($0.12) -107.08 Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.68 $1.38 billion $11.94 13.83

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV. bpost SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for bpost SA/NV and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 1 5 0 2.83 Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27% Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.16% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats bpost SA/NV on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.