Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce sales of $242.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the highest is $245.60 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.87 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.