Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

