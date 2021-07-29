Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN remained flat at $$7.06 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,242. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

