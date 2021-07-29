Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

TSE:RBA opened at C$74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$59.70 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

