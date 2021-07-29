Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 42,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,185. The stock has a market cap of $841.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

