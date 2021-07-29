Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

