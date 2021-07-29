Robert W. Baird Cuts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $89.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

