RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

