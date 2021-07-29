Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.08.

NYSE ROK traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.72. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

