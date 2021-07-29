Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s previous close.

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

RCKY opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

