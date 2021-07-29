Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $61.80 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

AIMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.87 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

