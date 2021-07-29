Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.