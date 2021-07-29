Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

