Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.81 Million Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,099,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $84.08 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20.

