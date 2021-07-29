Royal Bank of Canada Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $83.16. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

