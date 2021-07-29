Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $337.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.46. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.60 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

