Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $103.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

