Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

TSE FM opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 584.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

