Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,938 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS PTNQ opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.