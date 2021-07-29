Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 2,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.80. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

