Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.86

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 1608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

VOPKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Royal Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

