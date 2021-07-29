RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) vs. Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 8.25% 0.13% 0.04% Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39%

Volatility and Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.40 $1.14 billion $2.17 16.37 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.75 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

