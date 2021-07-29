S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $14,293.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars.

