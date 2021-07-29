Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £575 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Insiders acquired a total of 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 in the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

