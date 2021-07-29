Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

