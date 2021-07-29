Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.88.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

